Artwork police are trying to reunite with their owners. Photo / Waikato Police

Police are looking to reunite suspected stolen artworks with their owners.

Waikato Police posted photos of numerous pieces of artwork on their Facebook page today which they believed were stolen in burglaries over the past several months.

"We believe they could be from properties around the Waihi Beach and Coromandel area," the post said.

If you recognise any of the pieces please contact Waihi Police by calling 105.

