Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

A number of people have died following a crash in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon but the total number is not clear.

Police confirmed "that a number of people lost their lives" following a collision between two vehicles on Tāneatua Rd, Tāneatua, at around 3pm.

"The road is closed, diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area," a statement from police said.

"Further updates will be provided when available."

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A St John spokeswoman said they transported three patients via ambulance to Whakatane Hospital. Two had minor injuries and one had moderate injuries.

Two rescue helicopters were also dispatched. One was stood down halfway to Tāneatua while the other landed but wasn't required to transport patients to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

Tāneutua is a small town in the Bay of Plenty region located south of Whakatāne.