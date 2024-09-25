The artwork of four Aquinas students is now on display at Te Papa, NZ’s national museum. Photo / George Novak

“They painted meticulous layers and detail, working from the background to the foreground, drawing inspiration from their research,” Rejthar said.

Rejthar and the students had to ensure each paddle worked as a standalone piece and also as a collaborative mural piece.

“They have all risen to the occasion and their gift of this mural will live on at the college, inspiring those yet to come.

Paige Eastergaard's waka paddle symbolises her school’s deep connection with its Catholic identity.

“The four students have visually represented our Catholic kura, and it is lovely for them to have their skills on display for the nation to see.

“It is the students that have put in the mahi [work] and got the treats,” Rejthar said.

“The most symbolic part of my paddle for the school is the cross running through the centre of the paddle,” she said.

“The painted carved face is also symbolic because it represents St Thomas Aquinas, our school’s namesake,” said Paige.

Isla Morrison's waka paddle Te Kete Whakapapa – Vessel of Wisdom and Connection symbolises the values of wisdom, peace and unity within her school's community. Photo / Supplied

Isla said her passion for art had been growing since she started it in Year 7.

“This feels like an outstanding accomplishment that I didn’t quite realise was so massive and impressive.

“My favourite feature on my paddle is the kete at the top of the handle as I did it to a higher standard than I thought capable,” Isla said.

Organised by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority to celebrate Māori and Pasifika excellence in student art, the exhibit includes photography, sculpture, carving, weaving and printmaking.

The annual exhibition opened September 12 and runs until September 27.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.