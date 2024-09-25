Nina Young, teacher Helen Rejthar, Nina Costello and Paige Eastergaard at the Te Papa gala exhibition.
The artistic flair, hard work and creative efforts of four local Aquinas College art students have paid off on a national scale.
Artwork by Year 11s Nina Costello, Paige Eastergaard, Isla Morrison and Nina Young has been displayed in Wellington‘s Te Papa Museum as part of a national NZQA exhibition showcasing toi Māori and Pasifika art.
The students are among only 150 artists selected from around New Zealand for the exhibition. They created painted waka paddles that symbolised Aquinas College in Pyes Pa and its community.
Year 11 visual art teacher, Helen Rejthar, said she was inspired by her students, their work ethics, positivity and artistic ability, and loved seeing the college from their perspective.
“Each paddle symbolises a student’s individual contribution to moving our waka forward, emphasising the role each student plays in the collective journey of our kura.