Police called to two-car crash in Maketu

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in Maketu. Photo / File

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in Maketu.

A police communications spokeswoman said police were called to the intersection of Te Awhe Rd and Beach Rd just before 6pm.

The crash happened just before the Maketu Surf Life Saving Club, the spokeswoman said.

"It appears to have involved two cars and they are blocking at least one lane.

"Fortunately nobody appears to have been seriously injured."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications spokesman said two fire trucks from Maketu were in attendance.

Two patients had been injured and Beach Rd has been closed, the spokesman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they were alerted to the incident just before 6pm.

Meanwhile, police were called to a crash involving a car and a scooter on Girven Rd in Mount Maunganui.

Two patients suffered minor injuries, a police spokesman said.