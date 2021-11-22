Police appeal for info after Bay of Plenty service station robbed at knifepoint

Police want to identify this person. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a Whakatāne service station are seeking help from the public.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said around 1am on November 20 a person went into Caltex Whakatane on Commerce St holding a knife.

The person jumped over the counter and demanded cigarettes and cash, threatening the sole attendant working.

A scuffle broke out between the offender and attendant, with the attendant getting a small cut to his finger.

Wilson said police were looking for the person pictured, who wore a grey face mask with a teeth design printed on it, and a distinctive puffer hoodie.

"We are confident someone in our community can identify this individual," Wilson said.

If you have any information which may help police, ring 105 and quote file number 211120/8158.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.