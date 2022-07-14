Plunket regional operations manager Viv Edwards. Photo / Mead Norton

It helps thousands of new parents every year, but the Bay of Plenty Plunket urgently needs technology upgrades as Covid has changed the way things are done.

Funds to help with the technology upgrades will come from the annual Dunk it for Plunket national fundraiser happening throughout August.

Dunk it for Plunket is an annual fundraiser which asks hosts to hold a morning tea and invite friends and family to pay a koha to attend.

The goal is to raise more than $500,000 nationwide to go towards upgrading the charity's ICT services and technology including monitors, headsets, laptops and mobile phones.

Plunket regional operations manager Viv Edwards said every nurse, health worker and social worker who worked with whānau in the community needed an equipment upgrade.

Before 2016, Whānau Āwhina Plunket's record-keeping was done with pen and paper.

Tablets have since been introduced for frontline staff and whānau can now receive virtual breastfeeding support through the PlunketLine team, who average more than 100 consultations a month.

"We've had a very big shift in how we document here and work with other organisations and stakeholders with pathways of care but are really in need of having that update to something more modern," Edwards said.

Covid had also impacted Plunket's service delivery to include more virtual contact, meaning a technology upgrade was needed.

"We're beginning to respond in a more virtual way. We have nurses available to undertake care with their tablets if Covid or illness prevents a visit face-to-face.

"We reach every part of the country. Even our most rural areas receive a Plunket service and PlunketLine is available 24/7."

Edwards said Plunket was "committed to giving every Tauranga child the best possible start".

"Getting things right for 0 to 5-year-olds ensures better outcomes later in life."

Edwards said Covid and the rising cost of living had hugely impacted local families.

"The struggle is real for families we see every day.

"The cost of living has really had a massive impact on whānau health.

"There has been a big increase in reports of family violence across our area, child protection, maternal mental health and social needs are becoming more prevalent in our community."

In the Te Whatu Ora - Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty area, formerly the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, more than 2500 new babies are enrolled with Plunket annually.

Edwards estimated about 9000 pēpi were currently enrolled in the area.

Edwards hoped Dunk it for Plunket would receive 500 registrations this year, up on last year's 300.

Plunket is a registered charity but gets funding from the Ministry of Health for some services and was closely aligned with the former district health boards.

The charity delivers clinical and community services and relies on donations, philanthropy, grants and fundraising.

Plunket Bay of Plenty runs clinics and has a large social work contract with Oranga Tamariki.

In Rotorua, the funds from Dunk it for Plunket will go towards a new building as the old one is not fit for purpose and services are spread across multiple offices.

Edwards said the Tauranga building had recently had an internal facelift.

Whānau Āwhina Plunket's head of funding, partnerships and brand Kevin Broome said "delivering a digitally supported service has improved child health outcomes through access to in-depth, accurate and timely information".

To host a Dunk it for Plunket event go to the website.