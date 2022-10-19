Chris Bredenbeck, Waikato Regional Council's regional harbourmaster. Photo / Supplied

Boaties are being reminded to prepare their boats, check gear and know the rules ahead of the traditionally busy Labour Day weekend in the Waikato.

"We want boaties to have fun if heading out on the water over the long weekend or planning to use their boat over summer, but it's important to stay safe," says Waikato Regional Council's regional harbourmaster Chris Bredenbeck.

"The long weekend signals the start of the busy boating season, and people heading to their favourite fishing spots will likely find there will be plenty of other boats on the water."

Waikato Regional Council maritime officers will have patrols operating over the weekend, particularly in the busy Coromandel Peninsula harbours, to help keep boaties safe.

They'll be checking for compliance with the rules around wearing lifejackets, and educating boaties on safe practices.

Mr Bredenbeck urged boaties to ensure they follow the guidelines for safe bar crossings, which are available on the council website at waikatoregion.govt.nz/safe-bar-crossings.

"A responsible skipper is well prepared and makes informed decisions before heading out.

''Crossing a bar is a high risk activity for even the most experienced boatie, and should never be undertaken at low tide," Mr Bredenbeck said.

Other top tips for making it home safely from a boating trip are:

- Make sure the marine weather and tide are going to be good before heading out – that information is available at www.metservice.com. If in doubt, don't go out.

- Check your equipment before heading out.

- Wear a correctly sized lifejacket – if using an inflatable, check canisters and that the bladder is not punctured.

- Know all relevant boating rules for the region. Visit waikatoregion.govt.nz/navigation.

- Carry two forms of waterproof communications that are right for the area and enable you to contact someone during the entire trip.

- Let someone else know where you're heading and the time when you expect to be back.

- Avoid alcohol if you are the skipper.