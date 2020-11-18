Plea for help after alleged assault leaves Tauranga man with head injury

FILE

Police want the public's help after a Tauranga man was left with a significant head injury following an alleged assault in Taupō.

The incident happened just before midnight on Saturday November 7.

The victim had been walking to his accommodation when he had an interaction with a man on the corner of Paora Hapi and Kaimanawa Sts. The pair, who did not know each other, spoke briefly before the victim was allegedly punched and fell to the ground.

The offender walked off down Kaimanawa St towards Lake Taupō.

The victim required surgery and remains in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

Senior Constable Scott McLeod said police wanted to talk to anyone who might have seen the victim and offender in the vicinity of Paora Hapi and Kaimanawa Sts just before midnight.

The victim was wearing a baseball cap, a white t-shirt and brown-coloured trousers.

"This was the evening of the Bledisloe Cup game in Brisbane," McLeod said.

"The game ended shortly before the assault occurred so we know people were out and about having watched the game in central Taupō."

Anyone who might have information that can assist is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 201108/1962.