Planning ahead will ensure enjoyable holiday travel - Waka Kotahi

Holiday commuters heading south towards Coromandel, just north of Maramarua, State Highway 2. Photo / Brett Phibbs

“The roads around the Bay of Plenty and Waikato are likely to be busy as we approach Christmas and New Year’s, especially on State Highway 2 (SH2) in the Bay of Plenty and around the Coromandel,” says David Speirs, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s director of regional relationships.

“Congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times. However, if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, frustrations can be eased and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination,” says Speirs.

Waka Kotahi NZTA’s Holiday Journeys traffic prediction tool (https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/holiday-journeys) shows predicted traffic flow across popular journeys over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, based on previous years’ travel patterns.

In the Coromandel, northbound traffic on State Highway 25 around Tairua is likely to be very heavy on Christmas Day and in the early afternoon on Boxing Day and December 27. Southbound around Tairua will be busy from New Year’s Day, and drivers should expect busy traffic throughout the first week of the year in both directions.

Elsewhere in the Waikato, southbound on State Highway 1 Karāpiro to Tīrau is likely to be busy from December 23 until December 26, and northbound during the first few days of the new year.

SH2 between Pōkeno and Maramarua is expected to be busy eastbound in the afternoons from December 23 to Boxing Day, and again around New Years. Westbound, January 8 is the day to watch, with heavy traffic anticipated for the early afternoon.

In the Bay of Plenty, traffic is likely to be at its heaviest on SH2 eastbound between Paeroa and Waihi on Monday, December 26 from late morning until early afternoon, and again on January 2.

SH2 will also be busy northbound and southbound between Tauranga and Katikati in the lead-up to Christmas and over New Year’s.

On State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range west of Tauranga, expect Christmas Eve to Boxing Day to be busy eastbound. The traffic prediction tool indicates drivers should expect heavy traffic on 8 January between 2pm and 4pm.

“We stop most work before busy holiday travel periods like Christmas and New Year’s to minimise disruption to people’s journeys, but leaving at non-peak hours can make travel safer and more enjoyable,” said Speirs.

“Be patient when driving this summer so everyone can relax and enjoy the holidays together. Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely. Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

“We also advise that you check that your vehicle is safe to drive before you set off on your summer holiday. Check your tyres have enough tread (the minimum tread is 1.5mm, but the more tread, the better the grip). Ensure your lights, wipers and indicators work.”

While many of us are hoping it won’t rain on our parade over the holidays, be aware that roads can show signs of ‘bleeding seal’ or sticky surfaces when temperatures rise. This happens when the bitumen softens and rises above the chipseal road surface. Waka Kotahi contractors will be monitoring road surfaces and can deploy water trucks if needed.

Take care, stick to any temporary speed limits and drive to the conditions.

“Finally – this a reminder that our crews will be out over the summer undertaking vital work to improve the state of our roads. Please slow down, leave space and be patient through roadworks, and most importantly, respect our crews while they undertake this important work on our roads,” said Speirs.

“Take regular breaks to stay alert. Allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, no need to rush.”

Worksites have traffic management in place to keep crews safe, and any delays will be kept to a minimum.