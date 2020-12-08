Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Plan change 27: Flooding letters 'confused' Tauranga residents, invited them to past meetings

5 minutes to read

Tauranga Council Council's offices on Willow St. Photo / File

Samantha Motion
By:

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga City Council has admitted some letters sent to thousands of residents did not arrive until after some meetings mentioned in the letters had happened.

The council sent out 53,500 letters to homeowners last month

