Pizza and beer have had their day. Ruth Watson is hosting a wine-and-pizza Pink Ribbon event. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Pizza and beer had a beautiful relationship for years.

Until pinot showed up. Now pizza and pinot are the power couple.

Nurturing the not-so-healthy relationship is Katikati's Ruth Watson, who is having a Pink Ribbon pizza-and-pinot lunch to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

She's held several Pink Ribbon events previously.

''I've made pancakes by the hundreds,'' she says. She's found a nifty way to keep pancakes fresh ... in the crockpot with a wet tea towel.

Ruth says organising a Pink Ribbon event is easy. It can be a friends-and-family-only event — a great reason to catch up — which is what she does.

''And you don't have to raise thousands, every little bit helps.''

Once registered, hosts receive napkins, bunting, aprons and ideas and recipes. Anything goes — it can be a breakfast, lunch or dinner, quiz night, raffle or walk, and events can be held any time.

Ruth approached local businesses who are donating and discounting pizzas, wine and nibbles.

About 30 friends and family are coming along to Ruth's pizza-and-pinot night and they expect to raise $600 for the foundation.