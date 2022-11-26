Philip Hunt wins long service award

Property Brokers commercial and industrial sales consultant Philip Hunt has been awarded a Long Service Award. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography

Philip Hunt says it is the people who have kept him in the commercial property industry for more than two decades.

The Property Brokers commercial and industrial sales consultant has won the prestigious Long Service Award in the Property Council of New Zealand Central Property Awards in Hamilton earlier this month.

The award is presented to an individual who has been in the property sector for more than 20-plus years, demonstrating an outstanding contribution to the industry and region.

Hunt said it was the first time he has received this award.

“I am very humbled to receive it because there are a lot of significant players involved in the property industry. It came as a big surprise.

“You don’t work in this game to get these awards but when they come it is very special.”

Before real estate, Hunt was in horticulture. He owned the Hokowhitu Garden Centre in Palmerston North.

In 1992, Palmers Garden Centre made Hunt an offer he said he couldn’t refuse, which moved him to Tauranga as the North Island manager.

Realising working for a corporate business wasn’t for him, Hunt became the Mount Mainstreet manager from 1994 to 2000.

In 2008, Hunt said Bay of Plenty property guru Denis McMahon started McMahon Commercial before acquiring the Ray White Commercial Bay of Plenty franchise in 2013.

In 2016, he bought into the business with a business partner, David Hart of Ray White Bayfair.

He was the owner and managing director of Ray White Commercial in Tauranga until he sold the business to Property Brokers earlier this year.

Hunt said it was the relationships and the “special people” around him that have kept him in the industry for more than 20 years.

“Most importantly, it has been the relationships I have made with my clients,” he said.

“In commercial, you are dealing with some really good business people.”

He had a soft spot for commercial real estate in Tauriko.

“It is the young people who I am working with that are coming through. The young business people who might be taking their first industrial lease.

“Some of my best long-term clients are people who are exactly that. They have started from little premises and grown to quite big businesses.”

Hunt said his career highlights have included finding his niche in working with “exceptional developers” in the Bay of Plenty and coming up with ideas to suit the land they have acquired.

“That has inspired me.”

Hunt said he will be proudly hanging up the Long Service Award plaque in his Tauriko office.

“It is very special.”

His advice to the younger generation thinking of pursuing a career in commercial real estate was to find themselves a mentor.

“Have a dream and let them help you grow it. Back yourself, surround yourself with good people and you will excel.”

Property Council New Zealand chief executive Leonie Freeman said The Central Property People Awards were all about celebration.

“It is an opportunity to recognise industry contribution and to show what can happen when you marry a courageous vision with the can-do attitude of passionate people. The result being not only remarkable buildings but properties, precincts and cities that have a positive impact on the people in our communities.”

Freeman said the Hawkins Long Service Award was a very special honour, awarded to a local property professional with more than 20 years in the business.

“It recognises their contribution to not just the local property industry, but to the community and wider region.

“A worthy winner, Philip Hunt has dedicated much of his working life to our sector and is celebrated as a natural connector who has helped enhance the reputation of the industry while giving back to his community.”

Other Bay of Plenty nominees in the Property Council Awards included Veros Property's Scott Bicknell for the Young Achiever of the Year Award, Kaimai Views Project Team for the Urban Design Award, and Zespri's HQ project team for the Best Team Award.








