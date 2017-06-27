Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club treasurer Gary Smith celebrated the America's Cup win with champagne. Photo/George Novak

"I think in the next election it should be Pete for PM."

That was Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club treasurer Gary Smith's reaction after watching former club member and Team NZ helmsmen Peter Burling bring home the America's Cup.

"I watched his progression to Olympic sailing to here. It is another step in where he is going."

Champagne flowed at the yacht club as hundreds of fans celebrated Emirates Team New Zealand claiming the 35th America's Cup.

The crowd erupted when Team NZ sealed their win in impressive style, crossing the finish line 55 seconds ahead of rivals Oracle Team USA.

Team NZ won eight races to Oracle's one to give the New Zealanders a final score of 7-1.

Smith said it was a magic day for the club.

He had helped a young Burling with getting to know his sailing rules. "Although I think he ended up teaching me," he laughed.

He could see Burling was a bit nervous.

"You could feel the pressure, the anticipation.

"He had it all under control. He went out at the first gybe. Then that speed, that was an amazing performance.

"It was fantastic to see that result."

Tauranga fan Clare Bailey woke up early to watch the final stage of the Cup match.

Mrs Bailey was there with her father, Ivor Drought, who had his eyes glued to the big screen.

Mrs Bailey's mother was wearing a black and white NZ flag in support of Peter Burling's team.

"It's coming home, it's coming home," she chanted.

Club commodore Nick Wrinch said he was still in shock to see Team NZ win the race.

"It is great, I am so impressed."

He described race nine as "clinical".

"We did not win the start but they showed that they could go so fast downwind. We took control of the match and won it."

Mr Wrinch did not know when Burling would be back.

"I am sure we will be having something, like a little welcome home.

"He is our boy. We are very proud, so proud. My heart is still beating. I cannot believe what I just saw."