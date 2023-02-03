Pest control specialist Chris Brunel. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga pest exterminators are preparing for an influx of demand in the coming weeks as activity from creepy crawlies has “ramped up” in wet and humid weather.

Duncan Kerr, branch manager of Flick Pest Control Tauranga, said summer was typically a time when “all insect species are thriving and the most invasions occur”.

He expected the sunny and humid conditions forecast next week would result in “a lot of activity” from invasive pests like ants, flies and the Gisborne cockroach.

“When weather conditions are just right you just hit that perfect breeding temperature for a lot of insect species.”

He said flies in particular would be “breeding furiously” in humid conditions.

“We are standing by for an influx of calls.”

In the coming weeks Tauranga residents should keep their homes clean and regularly empty rubbish bins to reduce insect numbers indoors, he said.

“It’s not uncommon for flies to get into rubbish bins and lay their eggs. Within 48 hours you can have maggots.”

Flies also gravitated to areas with little ventilation so opening up windows on the “windy side” of your house could help.

He said that ensuring grass, bushes and foliage around the house were well-trimmed would prevent ants from coming inside.

But Kerr said some households would need to contact a professional exterminator to address the problem.

“When you have huge populations these measures may not be enough, that’s when people tend to approach us.”

Bay Pest Services manager and master pest control technician Chris Brunel had noticed a trend over the last five years regarding insect behaviour.

“I suspect it is climate change, we’re going to get more of this weather - wet and humid. Bugs generally love wet and humid weather,” Brunel said.

After 33 years in the business, Brunel said he was likely one of the longest-serving pest exterminators and he had noticed a lot of changes in his time.

He said the recent rain had not helped as it tended to flush bugs out.

“Any insect loves humidity, they thrive, but the rain has definitely driven them indoors,” Brunel said.

Brunel said those who had suffered flood damage through their houses were particularly vulnerable now.

“There will be issues with rodent population in these areas. There will be rats for Africa,” he said.

“The next thing will be flies. With the increased floodwaters, it will get steamy - there is so much water in the environment - insects will go nuts,” Brunel said.

Brunel recommended getting advice from a registered pest control technician. He said some such as himself did not charge for advice.

“Rather than napalm bomb the place, you’re better to have the discussion with one of us,” Brunel said.

Brunel said the pest management association of New Zealand would best inform those interested in getting help.

“Unfortunately, in this industry, people will come out and do what you want and take your money. There are lots of cowboys around, jack of all trades, master of none.

“Sometimes getting advice before you start will prevent you from getting ripped off,” Brunel said.

Pestworks Tauranga owner Patrick Allen told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend flies, fleas and ants “ramped up” breeding in wet and humid weather.

Pestworks Tauranga owner Patrick Allen hard at work. Photo / Supplied

He said the business had already been “fielding a lot of calls” from concerned residents trying to get ant invasions under control and had a “heap of work” booked in for next week.

“Ants will go inside to get out of the heavy rain. We have got clients who have been in their house for 10 years and never had an issue. All of a sudden they have thousands of ants coming in.”

Allen said he had been waiting for the rain to stop because outdoor pest control work - like spray treatments - could not be carried out in wet weather.

“The phone has been ringing pretty hot because people know the good weather is coming.”

His advice for those having fly problems at home was clean up after pets, reduce cooking smells, wipe down spilled food and keep food-scrap bins locked tight and away from the house.

He also said flies did not like air movement so buying a portable fan could help reduce numbers.

- Additional reporting Tamara Poi-Ngawhika, Te Rito Journalism cadet



