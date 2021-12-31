Person trapped after crash on SH2 at Pāpāmoa

Emergency services have been called to a crash on SH2, Pāpāmoa. Photo / NZME

Firefighters are working to extract a person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on State Highway 2 in Pāpāmoa.

Emergency services were called to the crash, between Domain Rd and Kairua Rd, at 9.20pm.

Crews from Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui were at the crash, along with a Tauranga unit carrying extraction equipment.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reported one lane was blocked.

Motorists were advised to expect delays or avoid the area.

Meanwhile, in Rotorua, police are trying to establish what happened to a person brought to Rotorua Hospital after reportedly being hit by a car.

A police spokesman said staff were talking to the injured person's family.