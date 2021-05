Emergency services were called around 5.48pm. Photo / File

18 May, 2021 05:55 AM Quick Read

One person has been seriously injured in a two-car crash on Te Puke Highway.

Emergency services were called just before 6pm.

Early indications are that one person has suffered serious injuries, police said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place along Te Matai Rd and Brown Rd.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.