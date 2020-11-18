Person injured, power out to hundreds after car crashes into power pole

Emergency services were called to the scene around 12.48.pm. Photo / File

A single-vehicle crash in Ōmokoroa has injured one person and cut power to hundreds.

According to the Powerco website, 1333 properties are without power in Ōmokoroa, estimated to return at 5.30pm.

Powerco's website stated 1333 properties were currently without power.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 12.47pm on the corner of Omokoroa Rd and Ridge Drive. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two trucks were sent to the scene and one was still onsite.

He said there was no danger to the public and no indication that the pole was on the road.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.