Emergency services responded to the incident at a Bayfair carpark just after 8am. Photo / NZME

One person is in a serious condition after an incident at Bayfair carpark.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident involving one person and a vehicle outside the shopping mall just after 8am.

Two St John vehicles attended the incident and treated one patient in a serious condition.

They were taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Bayfair centre manager Steve Ellington said the unfortunate incident involved a store owner.

"We wish them all the best."

He said it took place in the carpark near Farm St.

Police also responded to the incident.