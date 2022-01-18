One person is in a serious condition after an incident at Bayfair carpark.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident involving one person and a vehicle outside the shopping mall just after 8am.
Two St John vehicles attended the incident and treated one patient in a serious condition.
They were taken to Tauranga Hospital.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Bayfair centre manager Steve Ellington said the unfortunate incident involved a store owner.
"We wish them all the best."
He said it took place in the carpark near Farm St.
Police also responded to the incident.