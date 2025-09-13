For a short time, the house was used as lodgings for a month-long Artist in Residence, but from 2019 it was rented out as accommodation.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s signal station is located on the property and would be relocated before the property went to market.

Conning said there was a lot of history around the prominent Muriwai Drive location.

“It’s a very strategic location. It’s right near The Heads, which is a special and important place for everyone in the town and district.

“Surely this house and section could be made available for community activities.”

Her biggest concern was that the new owner would use the site to build a large apartment block that would spoil the natural beauty of the area.

“We fought for 10 years to stop them building a monstrosity here,” she said.

As a New Zealand Forest & Bird advocate for the Eastern Bay, Conning took legal action to prevent an eight-storey building being built at 1b Muriwai Drive at the former Reef restaurant site.

The Eastern Bay Fire Station at 42 Te Tahi St and a water services site at 21 Hodges Rd, Waimana, are also being considered for sale.

If the council did sell it, she felt it should place a covenant on the property that it not be developed past a certain height.

“Whatever they make on the property will not be enough to have an impact on rates,” Conning said.

The council has reviewed land it owns to identify properties no longer needed for operational use.

It said the sites are costing ratepayers money while providing little or no benefit to the community.

The Waimana property is partially used for three waters infrastructure and the Te Tahi St property is leased and is the site of the Eastern Bay Fire Service. It would be sold with conditions in place to protect that use.

To ensure any decision made reflects the views and needs of the community, the council is seeking feedback on whether people think it is a good idea to sell these properties.

They particularly wanted to hear whether people have any specific reasons why these properties should be retained by the council, or knowledge of the properties.

The public has until 5pm on Monday to have their say. They can do so by visiting the website koreromai.whakatane.govt.nz, emailing submissions@whakatane.govt.nz, writing to the council or speaking to a councillor or other elected member.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.