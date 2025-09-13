Whakatāne resident Linda Conning doesn’t want to see the former Harbourmaster’s cottage at 1a Muriwai Drive sold. Photo / Diane McCarthy
After fighting for 10 years to stop an eight-storey building being put at a “strategic location” at The Heads, Whakatāne, resident Linda Conning is devastated the council wants to sell an adjoining cottage property.
The former Harbourmaster’s cottage at 1a Muriwai Drive is one of three properties Whakatāne District Councilis proposing to sell as they are surplus to its needs.
The other properties are 21 Hodges Rd, Waimana, and 42 Te Tahi St, Whakatāne.
The Muriwai Drive property was purchased by the Whakatāne Harbour Board in 1920 for harbour operations.
“Surely this house and section could be made available for community activities.”
Her biggest concern was that the new owner would use the site to build a large apartment block that would spoil the natural beauty of the area.
“We fought for 10 years to stop them building a monstrosity here,” she said.
As a New Zealand Forest & Bird advocate for the Eastern Bay, Conning took legal action to prevent an eight-storey building being built at 1b Muriwai Drive at the former Reef restaurant site.
If the council did sell it, she felt it should place a covenant on the property that it not be developed past a certain height.
“Whatever they make on the property will not be enough to have an impact on rates,” Conning said.
The council has reviewed land it owns to identify properties no longer needed for operational use.
It said the sites are costing ratepayers money while providing little or no benefit to the community.
The Waimana property is partially used for three waters infrastructure and the Te Tahi St property is leased and is the site of the Eastern Bay Fire Service. It would be sold with conditions in place to protect that use.
To ensure any decision made reflects the views and needs of the community, the council is seeking feedback on whether people think it is a good idea to sell these properties.
They particularly wanted to hear whether people have any specific reasons why these properties should be retained by the council, or knowledge of the properties.
The public has until 5pm on Monday to have their say. They can do so by visiting the website koreromai.whakatane.govt.nz, emailing submissions@whakatane.govt.nz, writing to the council or speaking to a councillor or other elected member.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.