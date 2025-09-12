Adding more one-way streets to Tauranga’s CBD would be the “death knell” for many retail businesses, a longstanding operator says.
Tauranga City Council wants to “explore one-way options” for Grey St and The Strand, potentially making space for “outdoor dining, events, retail and public life”.
It also wants to makea trial one-way traffic system in Harington, Hamilton, Wharf, Spring and Willow streets permanent.
It is seeking public feedback on shaping the “look and flow” of the streets as part of an $83 million streetscaping programme over the next 10 years.
Hammon Diamond Jeweller store owner Julie Hammon said making Grey St and The Strand one-way would be the “death knell” for many retail businesses that had “endured years of disruptions” from other redevelopment projects.
McLean said the council wanted views on improving and reorganising streets to create space.
“This feedback will help guide recommendations to be taken to the mayor and councillors.”
People can share their views by taking the survey on the Kōrero Mai - Let’s Talk Tauranga website before September 30.
A decision was expected in December.
