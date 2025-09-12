Some have finished but construction of the council’s $306m civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, is ongoing.

Hammon, who has owned her Grey St business for almost 40 years, vehemently opposed the one-way proposal.

“The proposed changes are being sold to us as the beautification of downtown Tauranga and the streets, but the concept is going to cause a complete disruption to the CBD if these plans come to pass.”

Hammon said traffic already flowed poorly, pointing to impacts of the one-way trial on Willow St.

“Trying to get around the CBD is very awkward and makes people pretty impatient … they give up and head to areas where parking is easier.”

Hammon said making Grey St and The Strand one-way would exacerbate the problem.

“We’re such a narrow peninsula, the CBD, and ease of access and traffic flow have to be top of mind.

“People want to be able to drive downtown and park on the street or in the parking buildings. They’re not looking for widening of footpaths or outdoor dining over ease of access.”

Hammon Diamond Jeweller store owner Julie Hammon is urging people to have their say on a proposal to make Grey St traffic one-way. Photo /Sandra Conchie

Hammon said she believed the council paid consultants a lot of money for redevelopment advice, but did not listen to experienced retailers.

She said an example of this was the hospitality operators on The Strand, who were “ignored” in the redevelopment of their area.

A map showing changes being considered, including one-way traffic on Grey St and The Strand. Graphic / Tauranga City Council

“Please listen to the people who have a vested interest in the heart of the city, who want to see retail and hospitality flourish like it used to before so many access solutions were removed.”

Hammon urged retailers, shoppers and residents to “stick up for us” and give the council feedback opposing the one-way streets.

Dani Sheridan, the new owner of Tranquillo Beauty Clinic, said before buying the business, she asked around about further redevelopment projects in the city centre.

Tranquillo Beauty Clinic owner Dani Sheridan. Photo / Sandra Conchie

“To receive notification of these proposed changes two weeks after I took over the business is hugely disappointing and stressful.

“I don’t understand why we just can’t keep the traffic flow both ways and improve the on-street parking system so it gives people an incentive to visit and shop in the CBD.”

Sheridan said she did not believe it made sense to spend ratepayers’ money on changes that would reduce the CBD traffic flow and give people another reason to shop elsewhere.

Purple Patch Tauranga Inc president Jennie Ross. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Purple Patch Tauranga Inc president Jennie Ross said the handicrafts and gift shop had operated in downtown Tauranga for more than 40 years, distributing proceeds to other charities.

Ross said the proposed changes would “not fix the basic problem” of on-street parking cost and availability.

Grey St in the downtown Tauranga shopping centre. Photo / Sandra Conchie

“So many customers complain about it.

“I think the council is focusing on the wrong priorities, and making Grey St one way is only going to make matters worse.”

Like Hammon, she believed the council did not listen to ample feedback given by retailers.

Grey St in Downtown Tauranga could become a one-way street under a Tauranga City Council proposal to create a more people-friendly vibe. Photo / Sandra Conchie

RikaRika Sushi Express owner Brian Kim did not believe making Grey St one-way would help attract more customers.

He said the street already had several empty lease spaces, and needed more retail and better parking to draw shoppers.

Several other longstanding retailers were approached but declined to comment.

One, who spoke on the condition he was not named, said he was pleased the council was making a plan to beautify the city centre and consulting with retailers and residents.

Most of his business was online but the lack of foot traffic in Tauranga was “still challenging”.

Downtown Tauranga acting co-chairperson Stephen Hahn said it supported the streetscape upgrades and encouraged people to complete the public survey.

He said nothing was confirmed for Grey St or The Strand yet.

Council urban centres development manager Emma McLean said it was great city centre businesses were keen to discuss their views.

“We’ve invited business owners on Grey St and The Strand to speak with us in person. We also welcome feedback from all other people with an interest in our city centre.

“We’re planning to upgrade several key streets over the next 10 years and asking the people of Tauranga for feedback to help guide where, when and how we invest in them.”

McLean said the council wanted views on improving and reorganising streets to create space.

“This feedback will help guide recommendations to be taken to the mayor and councillors.”

People can share their views by taking the survey on the Kōrero Mai - Let’s Talk Tauranga website before September 30.

A decision was expected in December.

