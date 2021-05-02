Person in critical condition after SH2 crash at Karangahake

2 May, 2021 03:21 AM Quick Read

One person is in critical condition following a crash on State Highway 2, Karangahake, yesterday.

Police were alerted to the crash between a car and a motorcyclist at around 3.25pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in serious condition.

SH2 PAEROA TO WAIHI, WAIKATO - SERIOUS CRASH - FINAL UPDATE 4:50PM SH2 Karangahake Gorge is now OPEN following a... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Friday, April 30, 2021

The patient was in critical condition, a Waikato DHB spokesman confirmed today.

Two other people involved received minor injuries, however, they were not hospitalised.

A statement issued yesterday by police said the road was closed between Paeroa and Waikino.

The road reopened at around 5pm that day.