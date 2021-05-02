Person in critical condition after SH2 crash at Karangahake

One person is in critical condition following a crash on State Highway 2, Karangahake, yesterday.
Police were alerted to the crash between a car and a motorcyclist at around 3.25pm.
A St John spokeswoman said one person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in serious condition.
The patient was in critical condition, a Waikato DHB spokesman confirmed today.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Two other people involved received minor injuries, however, they were not hospitalised.
A statement issued yesterday by police said the road was closed between Paeroa and Waikino.
The road reopened at around 5pm that day.