Police respond to ‘incident at the railway’ in Mount Maunganui

A train has reportedly been involved in a collision with a person in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokeswoman said police were responding to an “incident at the railway” reported at 2.55pm.

It was on Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui.

The spokeswoman said roads around the area will be closed, including Hewletts and Maunganui Rd and the flyover.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Police at the scene of an "incident at the railway" in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

Video from the scene showed a train was stopped at the intersection of Hewletts and Maunganui Rd.

A passer-by, who would not be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times traffic was backed up but the response from emergency services was swift and police and firefighters were at the scene.

She said she could see schoolchildren jumping over stationary carriages to get across the tracks near KFC.

Traffic management was being put in place and traffic was beginning to flow again, she said.

More to come.

