One person has been taken by helicopter in a serious condition after a crash in the far north of the Coromandel.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 9.20am on Port Charles Rd, between Colville and Waikawau Beach Rds.

The car was down a ditch when emergency services arrived.

One person was transported by helicopter in a serious condition to Waikato Hospital.