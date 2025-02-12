“That’s really massive for them. We try to give them their dignity, their respect and their mana in that space because it’s been no fault of their own. People have been laid off left, right and centre. The economic impact right now is huge.”

Way said the Salvation Army acted as a one-stop-shop and its mission was to transform lives.

“We’ve got financial mentoring, positive lifestyle programmes, parenting and self-development initiatives, food support and clothing support. We have mentors working in the community, and we have social workers advocating where needed.

“And then we have our transitional and social housing accommodations. So as a community service, we’re trying to meet multiple needs.”

Tauranga Salvation Army Community Ministry team member Bazz Lowe.

The grant would allow those wide-reaching social services to continue in the region, Way said.

“For example, a pregnant woman in a hostel was urgently referred to us, and we successfully housed her and her newborn, highlighting the demand for our support.

“The rise in demand extends to working poor individuals and families struggling despite employment. Homelessness is also increasing, with a daily influx of homeless individuals seeking refuge around our buildings.”

Way said the ongoing support from BayTrist was “absolutely amazing and humbling”.

“They want to see us grow and keep going and we couldn’t do that without organisations like BayTrust.

“This money is a small piece of the pie, but it’s also huge when you put it all together. Knowing we’ve got the security of a three-year grant means that we can budget, plan and look at what is needed – how can we evolve to ensure we’re meeting the needs of vulnerable people in our community?”

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said community wellbeing was a key funding priority for BayTrust and the Salvation Army was a model of grassroots success.

“We believe our communities will flourish when they are equitable, vibrant, fun and safe. The essential support that Tauranga’s Salvation Army provides helps individuals and family/whānau to overcome challenges and move forward in a stable and positive way.

“We know people are doing it tough in the current economic climate, and it’s vital that we fund and support those who provide lifelines to vulnerable people in need. BayTrust is looking forward to seeing the positive difference this grant will make in our community.”