Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Paymark's Eftpos fee hike 'crippling' for Bay of Plenty businesses struggling post-Covid 19

5 minutes to read

Rahul Sethi says Paymark Eftpos fee rises will hurt his business. Photo / Stephanie Worsop

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop
By:

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop is the Rotorua Daily Post's News Director

Paymark's 28 per cent hike in Eftpos fees could prove "crippling" for local businesses already struggling post-Covid, with one association president saying the decision "is bad timing and will not help anyone".

Paymark, which processes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.