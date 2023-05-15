Dame Susan Devoy is the special guest at the event.

A Pink Ribbon breakfast will be held at the Pāuanui Club on May 24 to raise funds to go towards education, research and patient support for breast cancer, which is the most common cancer for Aotearoa women and affects more than 3,300 Kiwis per year.

This year’s guest speaker is Dame Susan Devoy, former squash champion, Race Relations Commissioner and latterly, a contestant on Celebrity Treasure Island.

The Coromandel event, one of many around the country that supports the work of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, has been organised by Pāuanui retailers Mandy Alexander and Paula Leen, who run the popular Hello Friday store. Both are active in the local community and are excited to host an online auction in support of the Pāuanui Club’s breakfast function.

Alexander said she is hoping to raise in excess of the $14,000 garnered at last year’s event.

“This is a significant fundraiser. We are within the top 10 [fundraisers] on the national leaderboard - we are definitely punching above [our weight] for a small community.”

Tickets are limited to 160, but selling fast. They are $50 and available for purchase at Hello Friday, Pāuanui.

Those unable to attend in person can bid on auction items online at https://www.32auctions.com/HelloFriday2023.







