Passing lane on State Highway 2 north of Tauranga to close over safety concerns

State Highway 2 roadworks at Aongatete in January. Photo / George Novak

A passing lane will be closed on State Highway 2 north of Tauranga from today - a change Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says "ideally" it would have given more notice of.

The agency said in a statement changes will be happening on the highway north of Sargent Rd (Wainui Stream) and south of Wright Rd (Whatakao Stream) from this week, as part of the Waihī to Ōmokoroa safety improvements project.

A new road layout, including the removal of the Work Rd passing lane and reinstatement of the Aongatete passing lane, will start today.

The agency's regional manager for infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, said the passing lane closure has been part of the design for this area.

"People entering and leaving Work Rd told us they felt unsafe turning right across the passing lane. The community was advised of the design in January, with general support for the closure. A wide shoulder will be included to enable slower vehicles to pull over," she said.

The wide shoulder will help reduce driver frustration and unsafe passing manoeuvres by allowing slower vehicles to pull over to the left so other vehicles have the opportunity to pass.

Drivers should be courteous and allow vehicles that have slowed back into the flow of traffic.

"While we acknowledge there may be some frustration with the removal of the passing lane, Waka Kotahi is committed to Vision Zero, a vision for Aotearoa New Zealand where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads, and removing the passing lane in this location is the safest option," Wilton said.

These works are part of Section 8 of the project, Sharp Rd to Sargent Drive. Temporary speed limits will be in place to allow traffic to adapt to the new road layout and the works are expected to be done by 11 June.

Other activity on the state highway included relocation of services, shoulder widening and new line markings between Athenree Rd and Kauri Point Rd.

Minor delays should be expected and drivers were encouraged to take extra care, slow down and follow directions of the traffic management staff and signage.

"Ideally we would have provided more notice about these works taking place, however delays on other areas of the project with consents has meant the construction team are moving around the corridor where they can," Wilton said.