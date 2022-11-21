Contractors at the scene on Fraser St this morning. Photo / Supplied

A police officer in pursuit of a fleeing driver crashed into a power pole in Tauranga overnight causing a major power outage.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle failed to stop for police at a routine traffic stop on Fraser St in Parkvale around 12.45am.

“A fleeing driver incident was initiated as the vehicle turned on to Alverstoke Rd, but abandoned seconds later. When turning onto Alverstoke Rd, the police vehicle has struck a power pole.

“Neither the officer driving nor the passenger were injured,” the spokeswoman said.

“Alverstoke Rd was briefly blocked by the power pole but was re-opened.

“Police are conducting inquiries with the driver to understand the circumstances leading to the collision with the power pole,” she said.

Powerco said 541 properties were affected by the outage.

A reporter who lives in the Parkvale area was woken up around 12.50am by “an almighty bang”.

“I thought it was a gunshot,” he said.

