The two-hour free parking trial in the city centre ends next week and will be replaced with paid on-street parking with variable charges, Tauranga City Council said today.

The free parking trial began in mid-2020 to support retailers and help re-energise the city centre during a period of Covid-19 disruptions, however the council said city centre retailers and customers had noticed most of the parking was occupied by workers parking all day.

From December 1 to February 1 on-street parking in the city centre will be $1 per hour for the first two hours and $5 for each subsequent hour.

From February 1 this will change to $2 per hour for the first two hours and $5 for each subsequent hour, the council said in a media release.

Tauranga City Council Commission chairwoman, Anne Tolley, said in the release the change was an important step toward the revitalisation of the city centre.

”At the moment, we know it can be difficult to find a park if you just want to stop for a quick lunch or pop into your favourite shop. We even heard of a local retailer who began offering a valet parking service as a solution, so they are thrilled with the changes.

”We acknowledge paid parking will mean a new routine for some workers and we encourage them to use the parking buildings instead or try a different mode of travel like walking, cycling or public transport,” Tolley said.

”Our communities have told us they want a vibrant city centre and variable pricing will encourage more short-term stays and see more people in town, giving a real boost to local businesses as we approach the festive season.”

The council’s director of transport, Brendan Bisley, said in a fast-growing city like Tauranga there were other benefits too.

”As well as supporting retailers and bringing more people to the heart of the city, introducing paid on-street parking will help deliver on the Government’s emission reduction plan for combatting climate change by encouraging environmentally friendly travel choices across Tauranga and helping to reduce traffic congestion.”

Currently parking fees were subsidised and paid for by council debt with council saying the change would help Tauranga to move to a more equitable user-pays model.

These changes were adopted by Commissioners on October 3, based on recommendations from the Tauranga central city parking management plan.

