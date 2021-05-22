Pāpāmoa's new surf club officially opened by Regional Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash

Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club president Andrew Hitchfield and trust chairman Jim Pearson. Photo / George Novak

A seven-year effort to develop a new community asset, sports and water safety facility has come to fruition with the opening of the new $5.4 million Surf Rescue Base at Pāpāmoa.

Regional Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash has officially opened the new Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club building with praise for the effort of volunteers, fundraisers and donors.

Regional Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash. Photo / NZME

"It was clear to the Government that this project was worth supporting when an application was made for a grant from the 'shovel ready' Covid Response and Recovery Fund in 2020," Nash said.

He said the Pāpāmoa community had been working hard since 2014 to replace the old surf lifesaving base which had fallen into disrepair after more than 20 years' exposure to the elements on the sand dunes.

"The strong community spirit in this part of Bay of Plenty meant most of the funds for the $5.4 million project were raised locally. But early last year the final fundraising push was thwarted by the global pandemic. The Government approved a grant of $800,000 in September 2020 to make up the shortfall," Nash said.

The new Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club. Photo / George Novak

The club's new building, plagued by delays during construction and supply chain issues, was meant to be completed by October last year.

Supply chain issues had increased costs by at least $200,000. Construction was originally projected to cost $5.2 million.

Three times bigger than the previous clubhouse, the new building stretches along the sand dunes.

Plans to rebuild the club began in 2014, as it had outgrown the 100 members it was originally built to accommodate and now boasts about 850.

Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club president Andrew Hitchfield told the Bay of Plenty Times in February the building was originally expected to be complete mid-October last year.

"But with Covid, we hit a very strong headwind."

Delays due to a five-week hiatus in lockdown and during alert levels 3 and 2 were "very much a slowdown".

"Originally we were still hoping to be able to move in by mid-December, but we realised by early December that just wasn't going to happen.

"By that stage, we didn't want to rush to complete. We wanted to ensure everything was completed to our satisfaction and with integrity."

Nash said surf lifesaving clubs, like marae, churches, town halls and war memorials, had been prioritised for regional development funding. Although the sums involved were comparatively modest, they were important for community resilience and pride.

"I pay tribute to the hundreds of volunteers and generous local businesses and supporters who made this happen. I also thank the volunteer lifeguards who play a vital role in keeping this stretch of beach safe for swimmers of all ages," Nash said in his speech.

He said the construction of the new facility had helped employ the equivalent of 28 full-time workers.

"These economic benefits – in combination with the social impact – puts this region in a better position to continue a strong recovery from the impacts of the pandemic," Nash said.