Waihi Beach has its first beach wheelchair

Waihi Beach has a beach wheelchair for summer for people with disabilities. Photo / Supplied

The only time Dave MacCalman has accessed Waihi Beach waves was from a quad bike in the 1980s.

''We drove it down there and then my wife then piggy-backed me into the water,'' he says.

It's a great memory for Dave, who gets around in a wheelchair. Dave can be often seen whizzing about on his handcycle and he also has a motorbike-style power attachment to power up his wheelchair.

Dave wants more opportunities for people with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors and access Waihi Beach's coastline.

Dave, who represented New Zealand at three Paralympic Games, is a Halberg Foundation senior adviser. His role is to create recreational opportunities for people with physical impairments.

He was instrumental in bringing a Trailrider — a single-wheeled mobility aid designed for rugged terrain — to Tauranga.

Dave organised for the beach wheelchair to be available at Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services surf club. The chair is on loan for the summer and is the first and only one at the beach.

''I'm just so pleased to be able to provide the chair and support the community.''

Dave says the chair has trail wheels which can go on the soft sand and be taken down into the water.

''You get to a point where the person can float and have a little swim.''

Dave is working towards securing two beach wheelchairs of varying sizes permanently for Waihi Beach. He is also collaborating with local Cindy Clare for beach access mats to be put down in the near future.

The beach wheelchair is available at the surf club. Phone 863 5108 to book or call in.