“It’s a different type of policing – one that’s more about listening, identifying local trends, and preventing crime like burglaries, so people feel safe in their homes.”

Keno was promoted to sergeant a little more than two years ago, and after several years working frontline in Tauranga, the opportunity to lead the Pāpāmoa station came up.

“I really loved the frontline work, but the Pāpāmoa position offered something new – the chance to help shape the way policing looks in the area, and to align it more closely with the needs and values of the community.”

Beyond the uniform, police Sergeant Tanerahi "TK" Keno is an avid ultramarathon runner. Photo / Brydie Thompson.

The Pāpāmoa police team includes a non-sworn support officer, a youth aid officer, and a public safety team that reports to a senior sergeant based in Tauranga. But with Keno stationed locally, he’s the one directing the day-to-day focus.

“If there’s offending happening, I make sure the public safety team knows where to concentrate their efforts between jobs.”

Also based at the station is longtime Pāpāmoa Community Constable Adrian Oldham, who Keno said is “a bit of a legend” in the area.

“Adrian knows everyone. I love his style – he’s personable, full of energy, and genuinely connects with people. I don’t like to go in there rough and hard; it’s about getting people on board, not telling them what to do.”

Pāpāmoa Community Constable Adrian Oldham. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Keno has already been out meeting with local schools and the Pāpāmoa Community Patrol – a group he describes as one of the best in the country.

“Their communication and passion are outstanding. This is a community that really supports its police, and I want to make sure they feel valued in return.”

As summer approaches, Keno is working to familiarise himself with the fast-growing suburb – a 20km stretch that’s constantly expanding.

“There are streets here that aren’t even on GPS yet,” he said.

“I don’t live in Pāpāmoa, so I’m still learning the streets.”

He remains on call as a police negotiator – a responsibility he’s held for eight years, using his calm, empathetic approach to defuse high-pressure situations.

“I believe in making a positive impact in the lives of others by holding space for them to be seen and heard.”

Pāpāmoa Police Station. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

He said his broad police background gives him a strong foundation for the leadership and coordination required in Pāpāmoa.

“If something serious were to happen here, I know I can lean on my CIB and Intel networks to help identify trends and target repeat offending. Those connections are valuable.”

Keno sees this new role as both a professional and personal step forward.

“It gives me the responsibility of managing a station and building partnerships, as well as growing in areas I hadn’t yet experienced.

“I’m loving it so far.”

He’s also working to improve collaboration between nearby stations to ensure regional crime trends are addressed cohesively.

Beyond the uniform, Keno is an avid ultramarathon runner – a passion that started with a 20km Whakapapa to Tūroa Ski Field run with police friends, and has since expanded to include events like the Taupō Ultramarathon and the 55km Tarawera Ultramarathon.

It’s also an opportunity to have an Air BnB getaway with his police colleagues, run the event, “and then enjoy a big bowl of ice cream afterwards”.

“I hate running, but I’ve fallen in love with the feeling it gives you. Knowing you can throw on shoes and go run 20kms without really thinking about it.”

Police Sergeant Tanerahi "TK" Keno at Pāpāmoa beach. Photo / Brydie Thompson.

Recent events include Rotorua’s 21km Run the Forest, the upcoming 34km Cape Kidnappers Trail Run, and another ultramarathon in October.

“It’s all about finishing. You’re pushing your body and your mind to see what it can do.”

At home, Keno enjoys downtime with his wife, two daughters, and their “little staffie” Rosie.

“On weekends, there’s nothing better than mowing the lawns, going for a run, and relaxing with my family watching some trashy TV.”

Looking ahead, Keno is clear: he’s in the police for the long haul.

“Now that I’m older it’s not about arrests. I get more satisfaction from the interaction and knowing you can make a difference.”