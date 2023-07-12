Te Ara ō Wairākei illuminated for last year's event. Photo / Supplied

The Te Ara ō Wairākei reserve in Pāpāmoa will be illuminated to celebrate the nine stars in the constellation of Matariki.

Julia Manktelow, the event and marketing manager for Pāpāmoa Unlimited, is hoping the event increases the understanding of Matariki in the community.

“This is something that’s long overdue.”

“A lot of people aren’t educated on a lot of the mythology or formalities to do with their own backyard.”

The celebration on Friday will start at 5pm with a whakatau (welcome) with kaumatua from local iwi Ngā Pōtiki at Pāpāmoa Plaza.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Otepou will have performances as well as the display of a seven-metre-long waka made by Pāpāmoa College students.

The light trail will be illuminated from 6pm and people can see the Matariki stars and learn more about the Māori New Year.

What’s on for Matariki in Tauranga:

The summit of Mauao: A maumaharatanga [memorial] ceremony on Friday at 6am

The Historic Village: A free Matariki concert featuring Kiwi band Red Street on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm

The Historic Village: A whare manu and feeder workshop on Sunday from 11am to 1pm

The base of Mauao: Matariki ki Mauao school workshops between July 17 and 19 from 9.30am to 2.30pm



