Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa to get new $65 million 'iconic landmark' development

5 minutes to read

An artist's impression of what the new $65m Astoria Development in Pāpāmoa could look like. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

Developers hope a $65 million apartment and townhouse development being built on a prime site in Pāpāmoa will become an "iconic landmark".

Once complete, the Astoria Development on the corner of Domain and Papamoa Beach

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.