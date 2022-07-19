The construction works at Harrisons Cut. Photo / Talia Parker

Construction works on the Harrisons Cut carpark have been labelled "overwhelming" by a community leader but the council says the project is on schedule and under budget.

When the works began on April 26, Tauranga City Council said access to the Harrisons Cut carpark and boat ramp in Pāpāmoa was at risk of failure because of an unstable bank on the west side of the outlet.

The works were intended to improve parking and vehicle access and strengthen the bank and stream for future wet weather.

The construction works at Harrisons Cut. Photo / Talia Parker

Three months later, the council's director of city waters Wally Potts said the works are "progressing well with an expected completion date at the end of 2022".

He said the completion date was weather-dependent.

"The works are also tracking to be completed below budget," Potts said.



"Ensuring the coastal landscape is protected, prior to construction, ecological protective measures were put in place including setting fish barriers and relocating native skink, fish and spiders as part of the Ecological Management Plan.

The construction works at Harrisons Cut, from Papamoa Beach. Photo / Talia Parker

"The public have expressed positive interest and are supportive of our resilient approach."

The council's manager of drainage services, Radleigh Cairns, said the total budget for the project is $3.4 million.

"This total project budget includes consulting/design costs, consenting costs/fees, internal management costs and other non-construction related costs. The budget also includes contingency and risk funding allowances in case we encounter the unexpected," Cairns said.

He said the construction contract was awarded to the company JSWAP for just over $1.5m.

"We have spent approximately $820,000 of that $1.5m so far, including advance payment of block supply.

"We are tracking very close to forecast [costs], albeit with a few minor additions to the scope which will provide further resilience to the project and value to the community, and anticipate this project will be delivered well below the approved... budget as we are unlikely to utilise the majority of the contingency and fisk funding allowances."

Pāpāmoa Residents and Ratepayers Association chair Philip Brown said the Harrison Cut project was "overwhelming in its scale".

He said it was "fair" to fix where the bank was falling away, but questioned the size and expense of the project.

"The question is, why so much so large, and so much money being spent?" Brown said.

Papamoa Residents and Ratepayers Association president Philip Brown. Photo / Talia Parker

He said there was "enormous construction down there, going on for months... [residents are] wondering why we need so much".

"It's a very expensive project for a very small problem... boy, it's one hell of a project."

Former mechanical engineer and Pāpāmoa resident Noel Hall, a community campaigner on the issue of stormwater drains, said the strengthening works were a necessary project.

"I think it is necessary to provide a lot more security for the protection of the road and the carpark down there, and hence what they're doing is good for the future," Hall said.

The construction works at Harrisons Cut. Photo / Talia Parker

He wondered why the council was only strengthening the west bank and not the east, but said he "had no real reason... to doubt or to expect that it leaves a big security hole in it [the project]".

In response to these comments, Cairns said the works are focusing only on the western bank.

"We are only strengthening [constructing a retaining wall] on the western bank as it is needed to retain the access road that leads to the carpark/boat ramp. By strengthening the western bank we also gain extra width which will allow enough space for a dedicated footpath and two-lane access to the carpark/boat ramp," Cairns said.

The construction works at Harrisons Cut. Photo / Talia Parker

"The east is a natural sand dune environment which doesn't need strengthening because it is not retaining anything and is not at risk of failure.

"The project is progressing well so access should be available at the end of 2022."