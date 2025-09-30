Tania Lewis-Rickard (left) and Tawhai Rickard with one of the sculptures to be displayed in their collaborative wonder boxes at the Tauranga Art Gallery.
Following a two-year redevelopment, the Tauranga Art Gallery will reopen this November with nine exhibitions, featuring artists from Aotearoa, Australia and the Pacific.
The reopening line-up incorporates curated exhibitions and collaborations, including work from Pāpāmoa-based artists Tania Lewis-Rickard (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe) and Tawhai Rickard (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Uepohatu).
The gallery closed in October 2023 and has undergone a $9.65 million redevelopment, jointly funded by the Tauranga Art Gallery Trust, external community trust grants and Tauranga City Council.
Lewis-Rickard and Rickard collaborated on four “wonder boxes”, each containing different sculptures, patterns and lights that connect to their Māori descent. The boxes are roughly 45cm wide and 50cm high and have been designed for both children and the kids-at-heart to explore inside.
Named Closet History, the couple hoped their installation would shed light on Māori history, helping rangatahi (young people) see that art, history and voices matter.