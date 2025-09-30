Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa-based artists included in line-up for Tauranga Art Gallery reopening

Kaitlyn Morrell
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Tania Lewis-Rickard (left) and Tawhai Rickard with one of the sculptures to be displayed in their collaborative wonder boxes at the Tauranga Art Gallery.

Following a two-year redevelopment, the Tauranga Art Gallery will reopen this November with nine exhibitions, featuring artists from Aotearoa, Australia and the Pacific.

The reopening line-up incorporates curated exhibitions and collaborations, including work from Pāpāmoa-based artists Tania Lewis-Rickard (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe) and Tawhai Rickard (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Uepohatu).

