It is expected to attract more than 8000 attendees from Tauranga and beyond to experience large-scale exhibits and interactive demonstrations.
People were invited into the library and community hub construction site to see how the project is taking shape.
“Te Manawataki o Te Papa is a place where learning, storytelling and community connection will thrive,” said Te Papa ward councillor Rod Taylor said in the statement.
“By giving young people a behind-the-scenes look at how it’s being built, we hope to spark curiosity, create pathways into future careers, and build excitement for what’s to come in the city centre.”
Project director Craig Body of LT McGuiness said construction is a world of problem-solving and creativity, powered by new technologies and the people who use them.
The tour will showcase the tools and technology driving the build, from laser positioning systems and 3D modelling, to the skill and dedication of apprentices working on-site.
Young people and their families will be able to hear their stories, ask questions and experience the innovation behind modern construction.
The majority of STEMFest stalls will be hosted on Durham St and on University of Waikato campus.
STEMFest free tickets have now all been claimed, but tickets aren’t required to check out the new library and community hub construction site on the corner of Wharf and Willow Sts.