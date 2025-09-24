Tauranga city centre’s future civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, will be opening its doors to the public on September 28. Photo / Tauranga City Council

People curious to see inside Tauranga city centre’s future civic precinct will get the chance when the construction site opens for a one-day tour this weekend.

The civic centre, named Te Manawataki o Te Papa, is a $306 million Tauranga City Council project that includes a civic whare, exhibition gallery and museum, as well as a new library and community hub in Tauranga’s CBD.

The library and community hub are under construction, due to be completed next year.

This weekend’s tour, from 11am to 3pm on Sunday is being held as part of STEMFest 2025, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

Now in its fourth year, STEMFest is a free, family-friendly festival celebrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics.