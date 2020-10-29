Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Panepane Point vote: Emotional scenes as Western Bay council's decides to return island land to Māori

7 minutes to read

Matakana Island kaumatua Hauata Palmer shares a special moment with Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber after a historic decision to return part of the island to Maori. Photo / Supplied

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber could not hold back his tears when he carried the historic and unanimous vote to return part of Matakana Island to Māori yesterday.

The show of unity left

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.