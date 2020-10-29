Panepane Point vote: Emotional scenes as Western Bay council's decides to return island land to Māori

Matakana Island kaumatua Hauata Palmer shares a special moment with Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber after a historic decision to return part of the island to Maori. Photo / Supplied

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber could not hold back his tears when he carried the historic and unanimous vote to return part of Matakana Island to Māori yesterday.

The show of unity left island residents gasping in surprise as they too began to weep at the return of their ancestral grounds.

More than 300 people, including about 50 schoolchildren, gathered at Baypark stadium for an extraordinary Western Bay of Plenty District Council meeting.

The meeting was to decide whether to return Matakana Island's Panepane Point, also known as Purakau, to local hapū.

All elected members were present except Christina Humphreys who provided apologies.

There was a large crowd gathered for the decision on whether to return Panepane Point to Maori. Photo / George Novak

There were several submissions from members of the public before the vote. Many were supportive of the return, others strongly opposed.

Island kaumatua Hauata Palmer said: "This is a historic day, for us from Matakana Island to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Fellow resident Ngaraima Taingahue said their relationship with the island was "more than a physical relationship".

"It's spiritual because our tipuna lived and died there. We are the island, the land and the sea. And the island, land and sea are who we are. Our island and lives are entwined."

Rob Paterson, however, expressed concern at the return, saying the council had not acted legally by not tracking down the original landowners or their descendants to offer the land to them first, citing the Public Works Act.

Rob Paterson shared his concerns about the proposed return of Panepane Point while at a meeting determining its fate. Photo / George Novak

Paterson also said the council was "pitting Māori people against Māori people" and suggested Panepane Point did not have much cultural significance to residents in earlier years.

His comments elicited concerned murmurs and upset from the crowd, prompting Webber to tell them to let Paterson speak.

In his address, lawyer and island representative Jason Pou said Paterson's comments were, in his view, disappointing.

"It's rather offensive to hear someone come up just before me to say the council is trying to put a wedge between the people and pit them against each other," he said, expressing his opinion.

Lawyer representing Panepane Point Jason Pou. Photo / George Novak

He said, in his view, Paterson "misrepresented" the Public Works Act in saying the council had not acted legally. Poe referenced sub-sections of section 41 of the Act that enabled the Māori Land Court to act on the matter, making the council's actions legal.

"To hear a pākehā gentleman get up and suggest he knows what Māori are thinking when Māori are here, saying what they are thinking and what they want, quite frankly, it doesn't get much worse than that," he said, expressing his view.

Each elected member spoke to their vote, including councillor Grant Dally who was overcome with emotion as he began in te reo.

Margaret Murray-Benge, who in a July meeting expressed opposition to return, said the decision was "enormous" but she supported it.

"We do carry a huge responsibility to make sure that port remains the most successful port in the country but this, today, is significant and I'm supporting [the return]."

Her vote prompted gasps and loud applause from the audience. Some wiped their eyes.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber speaks about returning Panepane Point to Maori. Photo / Supplied

Webber said it had been a long, hard road "but we got there".

"I'm sure in a few years' time, everyone will be asking what all the fuss was about because, on a day to day basis, nothing will have changed."

Through tears and strained voice, Webber said the council had achieved an "amazing feat".

"It is with great pride and satisfaction that our council today acknowledges the significance of the land ... for the land is right back where it belongs, with its people."

The votes were carried and sealed with waiata from council staff and elected members.

In the bustle that followed, Murray-Benge was approached and thanked by island representatives countless times for her surprise support.

Panepane point decision at Baypark public meeting. Margaret Murray-Benge's support surprised some. Photo / George Novak

Murray-Benge said such gestures meant a lot to her.

"They don't want to feel trampled upon, they want to be understood."

She maintained, however, she had not changed her mind from that July meeting.

"My view is when you come to a big thing like this, you have to go as deep as you can to make sure the right decisions are made, and make sure those accepting this [the land] are responsible."



Palmer said he was surprised but grateful for the 100 per cent support.

Brendon Taingahue spoke with his heart at a meeting to return Panepane Point to Maori. Photo / George Novak

Rangiwaea Island's Brendon Taingahue said the decision allowed his people to follow the aspirations "of the people before us to look after the land".

"We've done a lot of groundwork to this. I've been involved right from the inception, my father, he's passed away now, he was too. We've seen a lot of people who have worked on this, our tipuna, who aren't here now ...

"This is for the past, the future and the now. It's been a long time coming."

Webber said it was important each councillor understood the history and background and it had been a proud day.

"It's not often you have the opportunity to right a wrong, particularly as significant as this," he said.

"You can't rewrite history but you can start influencing the future."

Views from councillors

Grand Dally: "I think we all agree that [historical confiscation] was wrong ... we need to build a bridge to a brighter future."

Panepane point decision at Baypark public meeting. Anne Henry, Monique Lints, and Margaret Murray-Benge. Photo / George Novak

Monique Lints: "It fills me with great mana to stand here as a first-term councillor ... I stand here as a wahine, as a mother, as tangata whenua ... I make this decision for our future tamariki."

Anne Henry: "I look ahead with hope and faith there will be a willingness to work further. Change is going to come. Are we going to have the fortitude and resilience to embrace change and work together for the greater good?"

Western Bay council staff member Carolyn Irvin, councillor Grant Dally, and councillor Mark Dean. Photo / George Novak

Murray Grainger: "We will share this beautiful space with the residents of Western Bay and residents from further afield."

James Denyer: "It's the right thing to do ... The time has come."

What the decision means

Panepane Point. Image / Supplied

Panepane Point, the southeastern tip of the island, borders the Tauranga Harbour channel and has been owned by the Western Bay of Plenty District Council since 1989.

It was among land confiscated following the 1864 battles of Gate Pa and Te Ranga. The land was transferred back to Māori owners in 1877, then acquired by the Government in 1923 under the Public Works Act.

The council will now work to return ownership of the 165ha of land to a trust representing the five hapū of Ngai Tuwhiwhia, Ngati Tauaiti, Te Ngare, Te Whanau a Tauwhao and Ngai Tamawhariua. The process will include an application to the Māori Land Court.

Public access to the foreshore would be protected in perpetuity through a 7ha public reserve and through a 20m esplanade strip around the coast.

The public will still be able to fish off the wharf, walk on the beach and use water skiing lanes. The land will be forested.