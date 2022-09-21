The 17th Paeroa Swap Meet was held on Saturday, September 17.
The Rotary-backed meet returned after a two-year Covid-induced delay.
The highlight of the day was the morning's Vintage & Classic Car Show.
The show serves as an annual fundraiser for Rotary. Stalls, entertainment, rock n roll, an army display, a live singer, food and cars added to the day's vibrancy.
There was a large turnout of vehicles displayed with a large crowd enjoying the great day of entertainment and food.