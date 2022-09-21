Voyager 2022 media awards
Paeroa swap meet

One of the cars on show at the 17th Paeroa Swap Meet. Photo / Kathy Bland

The 17th Paeroa Swap Meet was held on Saturday, September 17.

The Rotary-backed meet returned after a two-year Covid-induced delay.

The highlight of the day was the morning's Vintage & Classic Car Show.

The show serves as an annual fundraiser for Rotary. Stalls, entertainment, rock n roll, an army display, a live singer, food and cars added to the day's vibrancy.

There was a large turnout of vehicles displayed with a large crowd enjoying the great day of entertainment and food.