Kohana Kauika-Rameka (left), TeKoha Kauika-Rameka, Kiwa Puru and Tetahi Harnett. Photo / Supplied

The Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon kicked off in Mt Maunganui on November 27 with perfect weather and smiles all around - and four friends from Paeroa didn’t let an injury to one stop them from having a great day out, along with 1500 children from across the Bay of Plenty.

The event was the first national Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon in two years after Covid intervened in previous summers. The weather was on the kids’ side to let them swim, cycle and run at Arataki Park. Participants got to meet some local sporting celebs at the finish line when receiving their well-deserved medals.

Kohana Kauika-Rameka, aged 9, TeKoha Kauika-Rameka, 11, along with 10-year-old Kiwa Puru and 11-year-old Tetahi Harnett all attend the same school - Te Kura Tuatahi O Paeroa - Paeroa Central School. Their parents said all four thoroughly enjoyed themselves, and the great-mates are used to playing sports and doing kapa haka together.

Paeroa’s Jarna Puru had her child Kiwa in the race. “We were excited to see our children and our future athletes getting the opportunity to role model what they love doing - showing our future generations what hard work and commitment looks like and encouraging [them] to follow in their footsteps. We give our children as many positive opportunities as possible, and we are so immensely proud of them all.”

Mum of Kohana and TeKoha, Hinemoa, said, “They are all outgoing, ‘give everything a go’ Kiwi kids that you will more often than not find outside with a ball, on their bikes exploring the local bike tracks or down at the river. They were slightly nervous beforehand but once they were immersed into the atmosphere of excited children, empowering volunteers and all the positivity buzzing around them, they quickly relaxed and had an absolute blast. Kohana and Kiwa paired up as a team and finished side by side with enormous smiles”.

“Unfortunately, Tetahi came off his bike and was unable to finish his part of the team leg,” added Hinemoa.

”I do need to mention how fantastic the support for him was. He was assessed by the ambulance crew on-site and we could not praise the volunteers enough for how supportive and reassuring they were to not only him but our entire group. TeKoha waited patiently at the transition station and once we received the call that Tetahi was heading off to the ambulance to be checked, he made sure we were heading over to Tetahi and then shot off to complete the run [their team’s tryathlon]. He sped through the course, collected his medal and ran it straight to his friend.”

Hinemoa said the event’s environment was “fun, supportive and everything you want to ensure our young kotiro and tama feel empowered, safe and able to do their best - however that may look. Kohana could not stop smiling for the rest of the day, filled with all the good things you want for your child.”

She said, “I didn’t feel very confident at the start but everyone was smiling and cheering us all on, all the parents were really nice and all the helpers were telling me I was doing a great job and how awesome I was!

“My favourite part of the day was listening to them talk about next year with joy and excitement in their voices. It’s been a hard few years for all our tamariki with Covid and many other challenges they face, so to see pure innocent happiness, it’s the best sight for any parent.”