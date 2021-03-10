Paengaroa School's Top School competition reaches 23rd birthday

Pongakawa School show their teamwork in the magic carpet ride game.

Sunday will see the 23rd staging of Paengaroa School's Top School competition.

While the games and the associated gala are major fundraisers for the school, principal Bruce Lendrem says that isn't the main reason for the event.

''It's not really about the money, it's about the games and engaging the whole community,'' he says. ''And it takes the whole community to run the day.

"We have a lot of people who come back every year and help us - we're very fortunate in that regard.''

There will be the usual nine games - each one sponsored - including the pole balance, leaky bucket, horizontal bungy and magic carpet.

''We haven't changed the games. We do have other games that are mothballed, but the kids like the games we run.''

Bruce says the school's PTA and board of trustees work very hard to ensure the games are a success for the 22 teams from 15 schools from the area between Pāpāmoa and Ōtamarākau.

Each team can bring its own cheerleaders and Bruce says this year there has been an increase in the number of cheerleading teams from six in the last few years to nine this year.

Money raised at the event will go towards buying a new school van, something Bruce says is increasingly needed for pupils to visit places away from the school.

''The local curriculum is becoming an increasing part of all schools' delivery - all the tangata whenua sites, local history sites, farm and horticulture visits, local stream and water quality monitoring - they are all part of that local curriculum and that's the main reason we need the van.''

The only reason Top School won't go ahead is if Covid-19 alert levels are at 2 or above.

''Anything else - storm, rain, too much sun - we have it, no matter what. But if we are level 2, it will be cancelled - not postponed.''

Bruce says the school appreciates the many sponsors and organisations that get behind the event.

''Some of them have been extremely loyal for all 23 years. Places like Te Puke Vets have sponsored us every year for 23 years, so that's massive.''

Representatives from Te Puke Gymsports will judge the cheerleading competition and Maketū Volunteer Fire Brigade will be on hand to help with water for the horizontal bungy and first aid.

''That's another crowd that have never failed to turn up - it all helps.''

The first games are due to start at 10am.

See page 7 for more information.