23 May, 2023 12:05 AM 2 mins to read

Ōtumoetai College. Photo / George Novak

Ōtūmotai College is investigating an incident that unfolded in a science class where one student received minor injuries.

Police said a report was made to the police non-emergency line relating to a “person being assaulted” at a Windsor Rd address on Monday.

Inquiries were underway and police were arranging to speak with the victim to “establish what happened,” a police spokesman said.

Principal Russell Gordon told the Bay of Plenty Times an incident took place in a science class at around 2.30pm on Monday between two male students.

One of the students sustained a “minor injury” and a “formal investigation” would soon begin into how the events unfolded, he said.

Gordon said once he had seen witness statements he would “make a decision as to whether it meets the threshold for a stand-down or a suspension.

“I will ultimately make a judgement as to what the next steps will be regarding the young fella involved”

Asked to provide more detail on what happened, Gordon said: “It’s too premature for me to provide any context.”

“I haven’t had an awful lot of time to get my head around what has occurred,” he said.

“I don’t know what has led to it.”

Gordon understood there was “some form of banter” between the students in the lead-up to the incident.

“One person has overreacted to whatever the stimulus was and an incident has occurred.”

Afterwards, the injured student received treatment at the school’s wellness centre and had been to the doctor today for a “precautionary check,” Gordon said.

Support from school counsellors would be made available to the class so they could today “process” the event, he said.

