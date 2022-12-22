Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Opinion: Use some common sense if you get exposed to the virus this summer

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Case numbers are skyrocketing at the moment. Photo / Bevan Conley

Case numbers are skyrocketing at the moment. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION:

It seems to me most people aren’t or can’t be bothered by Covid-19 anymore.

I see barely anyone is wearing a mask out and about - despite skyrocketing case numbers.

In the Bay of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times