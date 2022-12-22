Case numbers are skyrocketing at the moment. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION:

It seems to me most people aren’t or can’t be bothered by Covid-19 anymore.

I see barely anyone is wearing a mask out and about - despite skyrocketing case numbers.

In the Bay of Plenty health district, the seven-day average has more than doubled in the past month, from 115 on November 18 to 284 on December 19. Daily case numbers have increased by 53 per cent in the past month — there were 390 cases on December 12, the highest number since July 25.

It’s the same story in the Lakes district. On December 19, its seven-day average was 115, up from just 56 on November 18. There were 72 new Covid-19 cases on December 18. On November 5 there were 31. And on December 5, when 161 people reported they had the virus, the district recorded its highest number of new cases since July 27.

Experts say that this third wave will likely reach its peak during the holiday period.

This is not the news people need as many begin their Christmas break.

The latest weekly update, on Monday, showed there were 42,740 new cases nationally over the previous week, making it the worst week of infections in this third wave of the Omicron outbreak.

My concern is the number of people not testing or not reporting their results. It could be that the real numbers are much higher.

These numbers suggest our already taut health system is going to be stretched even further, with modelling suggesting about 1100 people in hospital with Covid on any given day.

That’s more than both the first Omicron wave in March (1000 a day) and the second in July (836).

The risk of infection is now the highest since June, and the risk of being exposed has increased markedly in all social settings.

Experts say it’s important that anyone who hasn’t been infected in the past three months check whether they are eligible for a booster.

After that, they advise people to avoid crowded, close-contact, confined indoor environments or wear a respirator-style mask if they are in those indoor environments.

Of course, changing people’s behaviour now when it comes to Covid is going to be extremely difficult. We have endured nearly three years of the pandemic and it’s fair to say most people are over it. The weather’s warmer, holidays are approaching and events are back on.

Kiwis just want to enjoy the Kiwi summer.

But it will be interesting to see how rising cases impact people’s responses. Masks are seen as one important weapon in the fight against Covid. But I think getting people to wear masks again, in summer especially, is going to be difficult.

Ultimately, it’s up to individuals to assess their own risks and make their own choices.

But I believe people need to apply common sense. If they get sick, they should isolate and stay home and protect the people around them and others.

People who test positive and go out into the community are only going to make things worse.