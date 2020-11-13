Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Opinion - Dawn Picken: How Kamala Harris has singularly defied conventions and inspired us

5 minutes to read

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris smiles while speaking during an election event in Delaware. Photo / File

By:

Dawn is a weekend and opinion writer for the Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

In addition to being the first woman and woman of colour elected to the United States' vice presidency, Kamala Harris bears another distinction - she was single until age 50.

