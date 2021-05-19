Opinion: Community journalism worth saving

The Government's announcement during last year's lockdown that community newspapers were deemed 'non essential' was a blow to our loyal readers.

More than 41 per cent of residents in the Thames-Coromandel district are aged over 60 compared to a national average of 21 per cent in this age bracket.

I'm not suggesting that all people aged 60 plus prefer print to online information, but the loss of their community news was of real concern to me and our Coromandel Member of Parliament Scott Simpson, and many readers.

Our office here in Whangamata is a regular point of contact for some of those loyal readers.

We collect books and certain goods for Whangamata Lions, we are a trusted source of help to some of our vulnerable residents and we promote the good work of the town's volunteers, counselling and emergency services.

We maintain contact with lobby groups and work hard to get the story behind the public relations spin.

Following last year's experience, the Government announced a $55 million Public Interest Journalism Fund to support New Zealand's media to continue to produce stories that keep New Zealanders informed and engaged, and as a central feature of a healthy democracy.

A Cabinet paper highlighted that the spread of misinformation related to Covid-19, particularly through social media channels, has sharpened public awareness of the importance of, and reliance on, a strong and independent media sector.

It's heartening to know the journalism in 40 years of the Waihi Leader will be archived and available for future researchers looking back on our history.