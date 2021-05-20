One week left to apply for Western Bay of Plenty Community Matching Fund

FILE

There is just one week left to get applications in for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Community Matching Fund.

Applications for the $140,000 fund close next Friday and are for not-for-profit community groups able to match the council's cash grant – be it in volunteer hours, cash, or in-kind contributions.

Council community team manager David Pearce encouraged any community groups yet to submit an application to do so as over the years the money has been a key to many groups across the Western Bay getting their projects off the ground.

"The Community Matching Fund is a valuable resource for those groups that stand out as self-sufficient in their own right but who struggle to raise finance for bigger projects," he said.

"It's a great way council and community groups can work together to foster strong and vibrant communities."

The fund is split into $40,000 for specific projects that benefit the natural environment and $100,000 for the general fund for social, recreational, and cultural initiatives. Most individual applications in the past have averaged from $1000 to $10,000."

Last year, the Community Matching Fund was temporarily replaced by the Community Resilience Fund, which distributed $300,000 to 49 local groups financially hit by Covid-19.

A change this year was all Community Matching Fund applications must be submitted online.

To assist in the digital transition the council's community team held information sessions in the district's libraries for anyone needing assistance with filling out and submitting their application.

"These sessions were well attended and were invaluable for those groups who came along," Pearce said.

"We know people put a huge amount of time, effort, and resources into their projects and these applications, so we want to ensure everyone has the best chance of submitting a strong application."

For any Community Matching Fund queries, you can contact the community team by email communitymatching.fund@westernbay.govt.nz or phone 0800 926 732.

For 2021 Community Matching Fund application forms and more information visit: www.westernbay.govt.nz/community-matching-fund