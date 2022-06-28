Multiple people have been injured in a crash on State Highway 29.
Police were called to the two-car crash around 7.45am between Totman Rd and Tirau Rd, a police spokeswoman said.
The Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person was trapped and crews responded around 7.47am.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH29 was closed between SH1 and Totman Rd and was likely to be closed for some time.
More to come.