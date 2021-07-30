One person seriously injured in Pukehina crash, road closed

Police responding to a single-vehicle serious crash in Pukehina. Photo / NZME

Police and emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle serious crash in Pukehina.

A police spokesperson said police were notified about the crash on Pukehina Beach Rd just after 4.45pm.

"Initial indications are that a person has serious injuries. The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

A police spokeswoman said St John Ambulance staff was notified but there were no details of anyone having been taken to hospital from the scene at this stage.

Traffic management was notified about 5.30pm to assist with a road cordon and the road was expected to be closed for several hours, she said.

No further details about the crash are available at this time, the police spokeswoman said.

More details to come.