Smoke seen coming from a Pyes Pa address on Sunday night. Video / Myk Gerbes

Smoke seen coming from a Pyes Pa address on Sunday night. Video / Myk Gerbes

One person has been injured in a fire at a Pyes Pa address.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said four appliances were sent to the Applin Lane house about 6.30pm.

Smoke seen coming from a Pyes Pa address on Sunday night. Photo / Myk Gerbes

A fire was found in the ceiling void, she said.

"One person was injured with burns and an ambulance was requested."

Fire crews left the scene about 8.10pm.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with minor injuries.