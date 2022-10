Emergency services were alerted to the incident just before 6pm. Photo / NZME

One person has died in a crash near Te Puke.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the Te Puke Highway and Strang Rd intersection around 5.50pm.

Another person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The intersection was closed last night while an investigation took place.